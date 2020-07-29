Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 693 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 693 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of R. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 46,343 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on R. TheStreet cut Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

In other Ryder System news, Director Robert J. Eck purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $824,978.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $49,172.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,246 shares in the company, valued at $217,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,755 shares of company stock worth $259,223. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

R stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

