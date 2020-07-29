Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New $26,000 Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

