Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,196,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,932,000 after buying an additional 295,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after buying an additional 201,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,827,000 after buying an additional 178,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 220.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 134,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.02. WesBanco Inc has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 15.84%. Analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

WSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,313.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 9,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $212,338.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,144.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,836 shares of company stock worth $883,173 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

