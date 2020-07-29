Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Docusign by 222.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Docusign by 3,033.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 500.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $196.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $217.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.70 and its 200 day moving average is $116.63.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $1,181,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,580,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $828,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,534 shares of company stock worth $40,460,572. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

