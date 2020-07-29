Creative Planning Acquires 124,815 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 345.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,815 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. PG&E had a negative net margin of 42.53% and a positive return on equity of 27.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.