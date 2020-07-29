Creative Planning Boosts Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 52.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 5.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BTI opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $45.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

