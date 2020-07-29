Creative Planning Buys 1,739 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 0.5% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.14. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $71.32.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $6,672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,766,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.35.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

