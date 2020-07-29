Creative Planning Buys 7,698 Shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.19% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPR opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

