Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ResMed by 57.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ResMed by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,098,000 after buying an additional 22,510 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $5,523,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD stock opened at $202.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.66. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.33.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $492,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,796 shares in the company, valued at $16,703,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $734,519.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,867.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,855. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.