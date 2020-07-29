Creative Planning Decreases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $68.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

