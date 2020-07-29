Creative Planning Grows Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,944,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863,028 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $285,928,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $176,541,000. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $88,484,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $56,625,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.36 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.