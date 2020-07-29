Creative Planning Has $1.24 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.05% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 14,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 14.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 21.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $135.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.31 and its 200-day moving average is $124.93. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $64.83 and a 52-week high of $166.50.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

