Creative Planning Has $1.24 Million Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 68.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in W W Grainger by 5.0% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW opened at $333.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $347.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.55.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Longbow Research raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.75.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.