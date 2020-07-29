Creative Planning Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $162.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $181.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.81.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

