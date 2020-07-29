Creative Planning Has $1.47 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

