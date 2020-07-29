Creative Planning Has $1.55 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31,147.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 725.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $65,109,000 after acquiring an additional 828,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 468.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 35,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

