Creative Planning Has $1.59 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,362,000 after buying an additional 2,203,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,062,000 after buying an additional 159,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,981,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,622,000 after buying an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,303,000 after buying an additional 2,122,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,825,000 after buying an additional 1,139,350 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE:CHD opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $88.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.77.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $1,724,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,767.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $1,197,551.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,820.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,225 shares of company stock worth $34,149,197 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.