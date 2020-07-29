Creative Planning Has $1.62 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,527,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,697,000 after buying an additional 104,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after buying an additional 2,374,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,895,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,577,000 after purchasing an additional 143,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $330,666,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

