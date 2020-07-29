Creative Planning Increases Stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up from $9.25) on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. Zynga Inc has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 135.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,014 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $36,487.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,719 shares in the company, valued at $751,915.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $117,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 860,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,113.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,617. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

