Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 989.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $29,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. ValuEngine cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

ARCC opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

