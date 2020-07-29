Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,166,000 after acquiring an additional 473,790 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $611,613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,162,000 after acquiring an additional 597,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,932 shares of the software company’s stock worth $338,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk stock opened at $205.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 1.63. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $213.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $104,760.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,924.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $459,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares in the company, valued at $15,765,376.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,261 shares of company stock worth $16,136,689. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

