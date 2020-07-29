Creative Planning Purchases 1,423 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Creative Planning grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,129 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.18% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 754.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.31. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $83.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFSC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Nevada A. Kent bought 3,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,627.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $153,813.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

