Creative Planning Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,847,000 after purchasing an additional 57,118 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 746.3% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 224,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,745,000 after purchasing an additional 198,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 772.3% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after buying an additional 110,744 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO opened at $117.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.79. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $136.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.328 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

