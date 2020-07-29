Creative Planning Raises Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $111.22 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.63.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

