Creative Planning Sells 1,194 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average is $110.75. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

