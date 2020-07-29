Creative Planning Sells 14,083 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,597 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 14,083 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.84.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

