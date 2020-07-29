Creative Planning Sells 1,659 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.57% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 5,808.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 34,853 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSCT opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average of $84.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $100.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

