Creative Planning Sells 217 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $3,292,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,198,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,054 shares of company stock worth $19,209,467 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

BR opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.63. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $134.84.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

