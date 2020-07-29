Creative Planning Sells 239 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,003.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.67. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

