Creative Planning Sells 280 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 461,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $131.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $150.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.59.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

