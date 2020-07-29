Creative Planning Sells 4,377 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,285,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,151,596,000 after acquiring an additional 86,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,411,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,785,000 after purchasing an additional 57,715 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEL opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.57.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

