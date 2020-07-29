Creative Planning Sells 5,485 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,853,000 after acquiring an additional 146,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

FNDX stock opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.