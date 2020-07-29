Creative Planning Sells 679 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 658.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $281,022,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,686,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after purchasing an additional 350,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,255,000 after purchasing an additional 954,777 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

