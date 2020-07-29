Creative Planning Sells 80 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Creative Planning cut its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.05% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth $107,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 18.3% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth $212,000.

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $158.56 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $175.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.63.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

