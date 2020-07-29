Creative Planning Sells 8,982 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,092 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Tapestry by 4,302.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 256.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of TPR opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $102,808.00. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.