Creative Planning Takes $1.34 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 103,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSKR. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

FSKR opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

There is no company description available for FS KKR Capital Corp II.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.