Creative Planning Trims Stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

In other news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 25,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $275,582.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 669,315 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $114,361.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,043. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

