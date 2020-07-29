Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,309 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,316,000.

NASDAQ PSCH opened at $125.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $138.32.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

