Cwm LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 3,616.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 509,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 495,455 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 208,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,440,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after buying an additional 726,415 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,080.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.77.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.