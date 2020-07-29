Cwm LLC Purchases 3,264 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 78.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 74.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

