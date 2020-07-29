Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.19.

AAPL stock opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,643.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.