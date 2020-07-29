Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Linda P. Hefner Sells 2,754 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $542,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,553. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $199.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.29. The stock has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 38,462.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,521 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $141,809,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,778,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,630,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

