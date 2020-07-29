Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $11.97 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.0% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,643.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $390.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.19.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

