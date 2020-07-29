Deutsche Bank Increases Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 2,684

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,192 ($26.98) to GBX 2,684 ($33.03) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,360 ($29.04) to GBX 2,700 ($33.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,580 ($31.75) to GBX 2,820 ($34.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Persimmon to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,850 ($35.07) to GBX 3,190 ($39.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,764.93 ($34.03).

LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,536 ($31.21) on Monday. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 22.58 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,328 ($40.95). The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,417.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,444.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.08.

In other Persimmon news, insider David Jenkinson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($32.27), for a total transaction of £1,311,000 ($1,613,339.90).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

