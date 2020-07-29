Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €153.50 ($172.47).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DB1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($155.06) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($171.91) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €163.85 ($184.10) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €161.38 and its 200-day moving average is €146.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion and a PE ratio of 27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. Deutsche Boerse has a 12-month low of €92.92 ($104.40) and a 12-month high of €169.90 ($190.90).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

