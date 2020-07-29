Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,784.16

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,784.16 and traded as high as $1,840.00. Diploma shares last traded at $1,832.00, with a volume of 72,352 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,775 ($21.84) to GBX 1,370 ($16.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diploma to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,760 ($21.66) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,580 ($19.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,850 ($22.77) to GBX 1,950 ($24.00) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,622.86 ($19.97).

Get Diploma alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,835.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,784.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.