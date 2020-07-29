Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.69

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.69 and traded as high as $46.31. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $45.66, with a volume of 75,435 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 54,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 39,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2,394.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 93,125 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

