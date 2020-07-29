Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,719 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000.

Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $379.37.

