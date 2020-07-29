Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stake Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,061.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.25. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EBMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Eagle Bancorp Montana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

