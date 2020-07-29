Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.90% of Edap Tms worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 203.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth about $5,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.63. Edap Tms SA has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Edap Tms SA will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDAP. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edap Tms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

